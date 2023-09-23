300 cops attend special dinner hosted by PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted a dinner for as many as 300 Delhi Police personnel who played a key role in ensuring a smooth G20 Summit from September 8-10. The dinner was held at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit.

According to a Delhi Police officer, the special gesture by the prime minister was to recognise the contribution of cops. Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had sought a list of personnel, from constables to inspectors who did an excellent job during the summit, from each district.

Arora too was present at the dinner. All zonal in-charges of Bharat Mandapam were requested to send the names of police personnel.

“The names of police personnel who had performed their duties despite personal hardships were specifically included,” official sources said. Meanwhile, Modi hosted an interactive session with individuals who toiled tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the smooth and seamless execution of the summit.

