ABVP celebrates victory in 34 colleges

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has secured victory in different posts across 34 colleges in DU. ABVP’s resounding clean sweep in eight colleges, including Vivekananda College, Lakshmi Bai College, Bhaskaracharya College, and Shivaji College, has captured the attention of students and onlookers alike. The results from the evening colleges are still awaited.

Harsh Attri, ABVP Delhi state secretary, expressed his gratitude and said, “The victory of ABVP is the victory of every common student studying in DU. We have been given an opportunity to raise our voices on various issues of DU students. ABVP congratulates all DU students for their support and trust.”

“Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad looks forward to serving the student community and working tirelessly to address the concerns and aspirations of the student body. ABVP is going to win all four posts in the DUSU central panel,” he added.

Meanwhile, at Zakir Husain College, SFI candidate Anamika won the post of Secretary of the college. Jyotsna won the post of central councillor at Miranda House. Palak Tiwari won the post of science representative at the DDUC. Besides, the TEAM Shri Ram College of Commerce, of which the SFI was also a part, secured victory in union elections with 3 out of 4 seats in its kitty.

