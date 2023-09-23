Armed men rape three women in front of kin in Panipat

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Three women were allegedly gang-raped by four unidentified masked men in front of their family members including children in Panipat of Haryana on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

According to sources, four men with their faces covered, armed with knives and pistols, barged into the house at Assan Kalan village around 1 am where three families were residing.

The accused thrashed the male members and tied them with ropes before “sexually assaulting” the women aged 24, 25 and 35 years and decamping with Rs 13,000 cash and ornaments. The victims hail from Uttar Pradesh and have been living in the village for three years.

Police have registered a case under 376-D (gang rape), 392 (robbery), 452 (trespass) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. In a separate incident, which also took place the same night and over one km away from the victim’s house, an ailing woman was attacked by unidentified four men, leading to her death, while her husband was robbed. The police suspect the involvement of the same people in the second incident.

