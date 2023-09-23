Home Cities Delhi

Crime Branch arrests two Bisnoi gang members on extortion charges 

The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Monu and Moinuddin alias Salman, had recently joined the gang of Salman Tyagi, a gangster lodged at Mandoli Jail.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Police have arrested two fugitives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were wanted in two cases of extortion in the west Delhi area. The accused, identified as Deepanshu alias Monu and Moinuddin alias Salman, had recently joined the gang of Salman Tyagi, a gangster lodged at Mandoli Jail.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said on the intervening night of September 19-20, two consecutive incidents of gunfire took place in the area of Rajouri Garden, Delhi. In the first incident, accused persons came to Zaika Restaurant, Subash Nagar on a scooter and fired two shots at the flex board of the restaurant. Within just five minutes, the same accused persons reached Gulati Handloom and fired three gunfire shots in front of the shop.

After the firing, they ran away and went underground. “The firing was to enforce an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakhs each from the owners of Zaika Restaurant and Gulati Handloom,” the Special CP said in a press conference. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Mayapuri Metro Station and one of the accused Moinuddin was nabbed. Later on at his instance, the second accused Deepanshu was also arrested.

During interrogation, accused Deepanshu disclosed that he is a close associate of the gangster Salman Tyagi who instructed him to make an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakhs from each businessman and for this purpose, Tyagi arranged two pistols for them.

“At the behest of Salman Tyagi, both the accused persons opened gunfire in front of the victim’s shops to instil a sense of fear in them and get the extorted amount,” the official said. Tyagi has recently switched sides and joined hands with Lawrence Binshnoi's gang. 

