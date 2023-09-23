Delhi High Court says govt cases clogging courts, seeks time-bound action plan

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said an overwhelming majority of cases currently clogging the judicial system involve either the Central Government, State Governments, or public sector undertakings (PSUs), while seeking a time-bound action plan for implementation of the ‘National Litigation Policy’.



A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma pointed out that more than a decade has passed since the discussion on the issue of a litigation policy commenced and it is unclear as to when the proposed framework or guidelines will be in place.

The government, as the largest litigant in the country, bears an intrinsic responsibility — a duty that goes beyond traditional roles. It is expected to be a beacon of propriety, setting precedents in litigation ethics, fairness, and judicious use of resources, the bench also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula stated.

The judgement was passed in a matter related to the government’s accountability and the lack of a ‘National Litigation Policy’.



"In this era of rapid technological and social change, where global best practices are constantly evolving and expectations of citizens are on the rise, it is paramount for the government to not just react, but to be proactive, adaptive, and forward-thinking," the order noted.

It further said, an effective litigation policy or guideline is not merely an administrative tool; it is a powerful statement of intent, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, equity, and justice.

The high court said while the Union Minister has indicated that guidelines and policies are under preparation, it is imperative to note that the government need not wait for formal documentation to instil an ethos of accountability and reduce unnecessary litigation.



"Even the most meticulous policies will serve little purpose if they remain confined to paper. Effective governance doesn't always stem from formalized guidelines; often, it arises from a cultural shift within an institution.

Therefore, nothing precludes the government from embracing the principles we have suggested here. These practices can serve as an interim framework and should be adopted as precursors to formulation of formal policy after due deliberation with experts/ stakeholders. After all, the essence of any policy lies in its implementation; a well-drafted policy is merely the blueprint, the actual structure comes to life only when the tenor it promotes is adopted and internalized within the governing body," the 15-page order read.

