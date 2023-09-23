Home Cities Delhi

DUSU polls: Most students voted for 1st time, showed great enthusiasm

Going by the student union leaders, the voter turnout was low, but those who wanted to participate in such an event made it a point to reach the polling stations.

Published: 23rd September 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A student casts her vote at Miranda House during the polls on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Since the DUSU election was held after a gap of three years, a majority of the students who turned up to vote did so for the very first time. Their enthusiasm was palpable and they were ready with a list of changes they wanted to see on the campus. Going by the student union leaders, the voter turnout was low, but those who wanted to participate in such an event made it a point to reach the polling stations.

Khushi, a first-year student at the law faculty, said, “As a first-year student, there is a natural enthusiasm among the students. We came across many students supporting various parties. We have come here to vote for a change we deserve and for a change the university as a whole needs at this hour.”

Palkesh Sanora, a second-year student at the law faculty, said that university politics was more about muscle power because none of the organizations stood out for their manifestos. “All four organizations have almost similar points and priorities written in their manifesto booklets. It is very difficult to vote for a particular leader if we go by their qualifications or their leadership skills,” he said.

Another voter, Umesh Kumar Gupta, from Kirorimal College, said, “The election fervour is totally maddening. We have been waiting for this day for a long time, to enjoy and be part of University politics.”
One of the specially-abled students, Arvind, an LLM student who is also an advocate at the Supreme Court had come for the voting. “The ABVP  has helped disabled students like no other. The number of washrooms for disabled students increased after their intervention.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DUSU election Delhi University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp