DUSU polls: Most students voted for 1st time, showed great enthusiasm

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the DUSU election was held after a gap of three years, a majority of the students who turned up to vote did so for the very first time. Their enthusiasm was palpable and they were ready with a list of changes they wanted to see on the campus. Going by the student union leaders, the voter turnout was low, but those who wanted to participate in such an event made it a point to reach the polling stations.

Khushi, a first-year student at the law faculty, said, “As a first-year student, there is a natural enthusiasm among the students. We came across many students supporting various parties. We have come here to vote for a change we deserve and for a change the university as a whole needs at this hour.”

Palkesh Sanora, a second-year student at the law faculty, said that university politics was more about muscle power because none of the organizations stood out for their manifestos. “All four organizations have almost similar points and priorities written in their manifesto booklets. It is very difficult to vote for a particular leader if we go by their qualifications or their leadership skills,” he said.

Another voter, Umesh Kumar Gupta, from Kirorimal College, said, “The election fervour is totally maddening. We have been waiting for this day for a long time, to enjoy and be part of University politics.”

One of the specially-abled students, Arvind, an LLM student who is also an advocate at the Supreme Court had come for the voting. “The ABVP has helped disabled students like no other. The number of washrooms for disabled students increased after their intervention.”

NEW DELHI: Since the DUSU election was held after a gap of three years, a majority of the students who turned up to vote did so for the very first time. Their enthusiasm was palpable and they were ready with a list of changes they wanted to see on the campus. Going by the student union leaders, the voter turnout was low, but those who wanted to participate in such an event made it a point to reach the polling stations. Khushi, a first-year student at the law faculty, said, “As a first-year student, there is a natural enthusiasm among the students. We came across many students supporting various parties. We have come here to vote for a change we deserve and for a change the university as a whole needs at this hour.” Palkesh Sanora, a second-year student at the law faculty, said that university politics was more about muscle power because none of the organizations stood out for their manifestos. “All four organizations have almost similar points and priorities written in their manifesto booklets. It is very difficult to vote for a particular leader if we go by their qualifications or their leadership skills,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Another voter, Umesh Kumar Gupta, from Kirorimal College, said, “The election fervour is totally maddening. We have been waiting for this day for a long time, to enjoy and be part of University politics.” One of the specially-abled students, Arvind, an LLM student who is also an advocate at the Supreme Court had come for the voting. “The ABVP has helped disabled students like no other. The number of washrooms for disabled students increased after their intervention.”