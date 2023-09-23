Election process passes off peacefully in Delhi University

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 500 security officials, 600 EVMs in 52 colleges, 60 observers for polling stations and hundreds of party supporters outside the colleges trying to woo voters at the last minute marked the DUSU elections held at the University of Delhi on Friday after a gap of three years.

The voting percentage in the election witnessed a 3% rise compared to 2019. The chief election officer shared that the voting percentage on Friday was reported to be 42%. The first phase of the polling for the DUSU elections began at 8:30 am and ended by 1:30 pm even though the scheduled timings for polling was between 8:30 am to 1 pm, due to long queues at polling stations.

As per DU officials, the initial first two hours of the voting saw a very low turnout as hardly 40-50 students managed to reach the colleges early in the morning. While the voting was on, DU vice chancellor and patron of DUSU Prof. Yogesh Singh made a surprise visit to the polling stations. He took stock of arrangements at the polling stations and about the voting situation. He also visited Hansraj College and Hindu College and interacted with the students. He was accompanied by the registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta and chief electoral officer Prof. Chandrashekhar.

Prof Chandrashekhar, who was on rounds of the polling stations at several colleges in north and south campuses, said, “Everyone seems enthusiastic as the election is happening after a gap of three years, and things are going on without any clashes, negativity or hooliganism reported and no complaints of malfunctioning of the EVMs. There is discipline at all polling stations.”

He added, “At Hansraj College, polling was happening on three floors and there were waiting rooms at every floor. There was strict checking at every point from the entry of the university. Students had to pass through at least four checkpoints before they could enter their respective colleges. This was done to preempt impersonation at the polling stations.”

“Besides, professors had a list of their eligible students and only those with their valid ID cards were allowed to vote,” he said. DU had posted 60 observers to visit the polling stations and get a proforma filled about the situation, complaints, students’ views and a report about their respective polling station.

Meanwhile, wherever there were requirements or some issue was reported, special observers from the control room were immediately called.

NEW DELHI: Over 500 security officials, 600 EVMs in 52 colleges, 60 observers for polling stations and hundreds of party supporters outside the colleges trying to woo voters at the last minute marked the DUSU elections held at the University of Delhi on Friday after a gap of three years. The voting percentage in the election witnessed a 3% rise compared to 2019. The chief election officer shared that the voting percentage on Friday was reported to be 42%. The first phase of the polling for the DUSU elections began at 8:30 am and ended by 1:30 pm even though the scheduled timings for polling was between 8:30 am to 1 pm, due to long queues at polling stations. As per DU officials, the initial first two hours of the voting saw a very low turnout as hardly 40-50 students managed to reach the colleges early in the morning. While the voting was on, DU vice chancellor and patron of DUSU Prof. Yogesh Singh made a surprise visit to the polling stations. He took stock of arrangements at the polling stations and about the voting situation. He also visited Hansraj College and Hindu College and interacted with the students. He was accompanied by the registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta and chief electoral officer Prof. Chandrashekhar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prof Chandrashekhar, who was on rounds of the polling stations at several colleges in north and south campuses, said, “Everyone seems enthusiastic as the election is happening after a gap of three years, and things are going on without any clashes, negativity or hooliganism reported and no complaints of malfunctioning of the EVMs. There is discipline at all polling stations.” He added, “At Hansraj College, polling was happening on three floors and there were waiting rooms at every floor. There was strict checking at every point from the entry of the university. Students had to pass through at least four checkpoints before they could enter their respective colleges. This was done to preempt impersonation at the polling stations.” “Besides, professors had a list of their eligible students and only those with their valid ID cards were allowed to vote,” he said. DU had posted 60 observers to visit the polling stations and get a proforma filled about the situation, complaints, students’ views and a report about their respective polling station. Meanwhile, wherever there were requirements or some issue was reported, special observers from the control room were immediately called.