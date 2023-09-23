Home Cities Delhi

Government to donate Rs 10 crore for Himachal Pradesh flood relief fund

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Friday announced that it would contribute Rs10 crore to Himachal Pradesh’s ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023’. This contribution is aimed at aiding the hill state in its efforts to recover from the recent floods that have left a trail of destruction in its wake. The donation was approved by CM Arvind Kejriwal from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

It is worth noting that this contribution was made in response to a letter written by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his letter, Sukhu stated that incessant rains during the recent monsoon season have caused significant loss in terms of property and human lives, which is unprecedented in the history of the state.

“There has been extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads, drinking water, and irrigation systems. The state of HP is working tirelessly to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas, and various relief measures have already been taken by the state, such as restoring roads, water supply, and electricity, and providing shelter to people rendered homeless due to landslides triggered by the heavy rains. To address the situation and revive livelihoods in the state, the HP government has established ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023’, where supporters can contribute,” the letter read.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Kejriwal instructed Finance Minister Atishi to provide assistance to Himachal Pradesh during this time of disaster. The proposal would now be sent to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his approval.

