Kejriwal unveils personal WhatsApp channel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched his personal WhatsApp channel and referred to Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ to request people to come together and make India the number one country.

The Delhi CMO WhatsApp channel went live earlier this week and has garnered over 51,000 followers so far. In a post on X, Kejriwal shared the link to his personal WhatsApp channel and said, “Excited to connect with you all through my WhatsApp channel. Let’s work together to make India shine as the number one country in the world.”

This WhatsApp channel has been created to provide an opportunity to people to directly stay connected with Chief Minister Kejriwal, AAP said in a statement. He mentioned that even after 75 years of independence, AAP is only one political party in the country that seeks votes in the name of development education and healthcare.

Referring to the movie ‘Jawan’, Kejriwal appealed to the people to unite and make India the greatest in the world. “Jawan is a very good film in which Shah Rukh Khan says that if someone comes asking for your vote, don’t vote based on caste or religion. Instead, ask them if they will provide good education for your children and ensure good healthcare if your family falls ill,” Kejriwal said.

“Even 75 years after Independence, it is only the AAP which confidently says, ‘Give us your vote because we will provide quality education to your children’,” he asserted. Kejriwal said that the AAP government built “excellent” schools in the city and in Punjab, where Bhagwant Mann was bringing about an “education revolution.”

