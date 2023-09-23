Procedures not being delayed due to shortage of items, claims AIIMS

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reports of stalling cardiac surgeries and procedures due to paucity of implants and other medical items in the hospital, AIIMS on Friday released a clarification denying the shortage and stated that all procedures were being carried out as per schedule.

"Surgical procedures and interventions are being carried out as per schedule in the Cardio Thoracic Centre and there is no shortage of any items. AIIMS, New Delhi is committed to follow the Govt. of India guidelines regarding procurement of goods,” the statement read.

The clarification has come after media reports highlighted delays in surgical procedures at Cardio-Thoracic Centre (CNC) after a contentious order from the institute which asked the doctors to use medical items manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Recently, an order was issued by the Additional Medical Superintendent of the CNC where all the heads of departments were asked to procure only those medical items which were in accordance with the ‘Make in India’ 2017 order.

However, according to the sources, despite the order, many medical items, including pacemakers and implants as per the ‘Make in India’ standards, remained unavailable which forced the patients to purchase the items from the outside.

According to sources, the situation did not go down well with doctors from the cardiology department who complained about the financial burden on the patients and defied the order leading to the stalling of many surgeries and medical procedures this week.

“It’s the responsibility of the administration to provide medical items to the departments. An implant that costs Rs 1,500 at the hospital is being sold at Rs 7,500 outside. Forcing patients to purchase from outside is cruel and unacceptable,” a senior professor said.

Option to purchase from open market

The order stated that the prices of medical implements not in accordance with the ‘Make in India’ 2017 standards should be displayed in the offices of the heads of departments so that the patients have the option to purchase them from listed vendors or from the open market.

NEW DELHI: After reports of stalling cardiac surgeries and procedures due to paucity of implants and other medical items in the hospital, AIIMS on Friday released a clarification denying the shortage and stated that all procedures were being carried out as per schedule. "Surgical procedures and interventions are being carried out as per schedule in the Cardio Thoracic Centre and there is no shortage of any items. AIIMS, New Delhi is committed to follow the Govt. of India guidelines regarding procurement of goods,” the statement read. The clarification has come after media reports highlighted delays in surgical procedures at Cardio-Thoracic Centre (CNC) after a contentious order from the institute which asked the doctors to use medical items manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recently, an order was issued by the Additional Medical Superintendent of the CNC where all the heads of departments were asked to procure only those medical items which were in accordance with the ‘Make in India’ 2017 order. However, according to the sources, despite the order, many medical items, including pacemakers and implants as per the ‘Make in India’ standards, remained unavailable which forced the patients to purchase the items from the outside. According to sources, the situation did not go down well with doctors from the cardiology department who complained about the financial burden on the patients and defied the order leading to the stalling of many surgeries and medical procedures this week. “It’s the responsibility of the administration to provide medical items to the departments. An implant that costs Rs 1,500 at the hospital is being sold at Rs 7,500 outside. Forcing patients to purchase from outside is cruel and unacceptable,” a senior professor said. Option to purchase from open market The order stated that the prices of medical implements not in accordance with the ‘Make in India’ 2017 standards should be displayed in the offices of the heads of departments so that the patients have the option to purchase them from listed vendors or from the open market.