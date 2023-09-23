Publicity material made of plastic banned by NDMC

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to discourage people from using plastic, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to permit publicity materials made only out of biodegradable materials at parks, auditoriums and convention halls that come under its jurisdiction.

The municipal body stated on Friday that the organizers booking NDMC properties with the intent of conducting events will have to submit an undertaking stating that plastic and related items will not be employed as publicity material in any programme or IEC activities.

“While reviewing the activities of Swachhta Pakhwada by the Chairman, NDMC, in a meeting held today, the NDMC has decided to give permission to use its Convention Centre Auditorium, Conference Hall, Community Centres, Stadiums, Parks, Circles, Roundabout or other places where in only use biodegradable material instead of plastic like flex, vinyl or other material as publicity material,” NDMC statement said.

“This decision was taken by the NDMC in view of discouraging single-use plastic in its area and promoting biodegradable items to save the environment and ecological balance,” the statement read.

The council’s Vice-Chairperson, Satish Upadhyay, said the move is aimed at encouraging people to abstain from the use of plastics, which will be later amended with stringent measures. “We will form a panel which will monitor these and soon measures such as penalty and cancellation of bookings will also be introduced,” Upadhyay said.

The NDMC has one Convention Centre with an Auditorium and three conference halls in the heart of New Delhi for conferences and events. Two stadiums, Baraat Ghar, and Community Halls are also with NDMC for holding cultural and other activities by organizations as well as individuals.

