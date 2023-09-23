Home Cities Delhi

Siblings rape minor girl in Delhi for several months, record obscene video

Police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (c0mmon intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act and nabbed the alleged duo.

Published: 23rd September 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, both siblings, in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, a police official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Jahid (22) and his brother Jubair (24), were arrested by the police.

According to the official, a teen girl lodged a complaint at the Welcome police station stating that she was multiple times raped over several months by two brothers who even recorded one of her obscene videos while committing the heinous crime.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (c0mmon intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act and nabbed the alleged duo.

The victim girl, in her complaint, alleged that she met the accused Jahid this year in January as he used to come to her shop. Both of them exchanged numbers and started talking to each other.

One month later, in February, the accused Jahid called the girl to his house where he raped her and also recorded a video of the obscene act. Later, on the pretext of making the alleged video viral, he repeatedly raped her for several months.

The victim woman has also alleged that Jahid forcibly married her in the first week of August and brought the victim girl to her house. Later on August 6, the girl was also allegedly raped by Jahid's brother Jubair.

A senior police official, while speaking to The New Indian Express, said they have not yet found the 'obscene video' as alleged by the victim woman. "The girl is just 15 so even her marriage is not legal. We are investigating the case from all angles and have registered the FIR accordingly. The culprits have been nabbed and further probe is on," the official said.

