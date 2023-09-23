Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court upholds directive on fire NOC for coaching institutes

The court also granted the Coaching Federation of India liberty to approach the High Court immediately for redressal of their grievances.

Published: 23rd September 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

FILE - Supreme Court of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Delhi High Court order regarding the closure of coaching centres operating without No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department in the national capital. 

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta, while dismissing the plea filed by the Coaching Federation of India, took note of the fact that the High Court was slated to hear its suo moto petition on the Mukherjee Nagar coaching institute fire incident on October 10, 2023. 

The court also granted the Coaching Federation of India liberty to approach the High Court immediately for redressal of their grievances. “Having heard senior counsel, we are informed that the matter is coming up before the High Court on October 10. In view of the matter, we are not inclined to hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP).

The petitioner federation will be at liberty to pray impleadment before the High Court and raise all contentions. The SLP is dismissed. Since the matter is listed before the High Court on the 10th, the petitioner federation has the liberty to approach the High Court immediately for redressal,” the order said.

The court was considering a plea filed by the Coaching Federation of India against the Delhi High Court’s July 25 order passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. Laying emphasis on the importance of fire safety, the bench had said that all coaching centres are under an obligation to comply with their statutory requirements under the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, and other regulations.

“If a coaching centre is not conforming with the master plan provisions, it is to be shut down. There is no other alternative,” the bench, also comprising Justice Saurabh Banerjee, had said. “Respondents (MCD and Delhi government) are directed to close coaching centres which do not have fire NOC,” the court had ordered.

Not given hearing: Coaching Federation 

The Coaching Federation, appearing through senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, said that the High Court order was passed without hearing them. Urging the bench to grant them reprieve with several teachers unemployed due to closure, Rohatgi said, “ Kindly grant us relief till the 10th. The order has been passed without hearing.“

