Three held, drugs worth Rs 40 cr seized as police smash interstate cartel

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an operation spanning for around six months, the Delhi Police busted an interstate drug cartel and arrested three drug traffickers, including the kingpin, who were involved in supplying drugs from northeastern states and neighbouring Myanmar to Delhi, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday.

Nearly 43.934 kg of "fine-quality "opium valued at over Rs 40 crores in the international market was recovered from the three arrested accused, identified as Amara Ram (34), Bhana Ram Choudhary (33) and Bhalla Ram (31).

Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said a special cell was working over a tip of an interstate narcotic drug cartel involved in the supply of opium from North-Eastern states to Delhi-NCR and other nearby states.

During the investigation, it was found that the northeast states-based suppliers were procuring the raw material from hilly areas around the international borders of Myanmar.

The police received input on September 11 that two persons –Amra Ram and Bhana Ram–both residents of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, were involved in drug trafficking and had reached Delhi in a car with a consignment of opium.

A trap was laid near Akshardham Mandir, Delhi, from where the alleged duo was caught. “The car was having no number plate on the back side and a temporary number plate on the front side,” the official said.

On checking the car, 40.8 kg of fine-quality opium was recovered from the secret cavities made in the chassis line covered by the front and back tyre fender liner of the car. The alleged duo was arrested and their kingpin Bhalla Ram was nabbed from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

During the interrogation, the prime accused Bhalla Ram disclosed that he runs an interstate drug cartel and has been involved in drug trafficking for the last six years. He procured opium from different persons in Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam and would supply the same to his contacts.

Opium procured from north-eastern states

The prime accused Bhalla disclosed that he procured opium from different persons in Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam and would supply the same to his contacts in Delhi and other states. He communicated via social media platforms like WhatsApp and used accounts registered on international numbers.

