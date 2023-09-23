Woman pours acid on daughter-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi, held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 49-year-old woman was arrested by the police for allegedly pouring acid on her daughter-in-law in a fit of rage in northeast Delhi's new Usmanpur area, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Anjali, was undergoing a legal battle with her 22-year-old daughter-in-law.

The victim woman lived on the second floor, while Anjali was residing on the ground floor of the same house in northeast Delhi. The accused Anjali had filed a suit for eviction against her daughter-in-law in Karkardooma Court.

"On the fateful day, both parties attended Karkardooma Court for a hearing in the matter. In the evening, on Thursday, at about 5:30 pm, Anjali poured acid on the complainant in a fit of rage," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said, adding further probe is on.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the New Usmanpur police station.

The victim woman was first admitted to JPC hospital with 25 per cent burn injuries and later referred to LNJP Hospital, where she is still being treated for acid burns.

The official said that the accused Anjali and the rest of the family had absconded after the incident. "But we caught them today from Sant Nagar Burari area," the official added.

