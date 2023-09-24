ABVP wins president’s post for eighth time in 11 years in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RSS-backed ABVP won the post of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president for the 8th time in 11 years; over this time span, it was the seventh time it won three out of four seats of DUSU. It was only in the years 2014 and 2015 when the ABVP had bagged all four seats in the election.

The party leaders had claimed that they will return to DUSU on all four seats and will repeat the seven-year-old history but failed yet again as the NSUI’s Abhi Dahiya ended up winning the post of vice president.

Commenting on losing one seat in the DUSU election, former DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said, “Initially the counting rounds were in our favour but then low voter turnout and NOTA votes polled played against us. We could have easily won this post and we were not much behind.” “However, I am glad to announce that ABVP still managed to secure the highest number of votes in the DUSU’s history,” Akshit Dahiya said.

All winning students from Buddhist Studies

All the four candidates who won various posts on DUSU council — ABVP candidates Tushar Dedha, Aprajita and Sachin Baisla who won the positions of president, secretary and joint secretary respectively, and NSUI’s Abhi Dahiya who secured the post of the vice president —are students of Buddhist Studies at DU.

Tushar (26), who hails from Delhi’s Gonda village, won the post of the president defeating NSUI’s Hitesh Gulia with a margin of 3,115 votes. In 2019 too, Tushar had filed his nomination for DUSU but couldn’t reach the council’s final list of candidates.

Speaking to this newspaper, Tushar said, “I was very positive this time since the beginning and my efforts didn’t go in vain. ABVP has been fighting for real issues concerning DU students. We will definitely bring the required changes now. I thank all those students who voted for us.

