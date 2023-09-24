Delhi behind the scenes: Congress to emulate Sheila Dikshit to woo voters

Anup Verma Ashish Srivastava and Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

Congress to emulate Sheila Dikshit to woo voters

With the change of guard in the Delhi Congress, the leaders are aiming to revive the party's vote bank by publicising Sheila Dikshit's work during her three terms as CM and her political style. It is making door-to-door visits and apprising people of the work done by Dikshit. It firmly believes this could help it regain the faith and support of Delhiites.

Govt cancer institute turns away HIV+ patient

Delhi State Cancer Institute doesn’t seem to be not in good shape. The hospital is facing a severe crunch of staff while patients are complaining of a lack of medical care and treatment. According to sources, the number of cancer surgeries has reduced by 85 per cent at the institute. Due to apathy on the part of the administration and the medical staff, a patient was recently denied admission at the institute as he was HIV positive. Complaints are also being received about the non-availability of life-saving drugs.

Man trying to kill self live on Instagram rescued

On Friday, the Delhi Police received a call where the caller informed that his 28-year-old brother was all alone and was going to kill himself while being live on Instagram. The cops reached Chhota Thakur Dwara in Shahdara and found the man who had injured himself using blades. He was immediately rescued and taken to a local hospital. The man, who was having a matrimonial dispute, was lucky enough to be saved by the cops who reached well within time. However, police may initiate legal action against him, depending upon further investigation.

NDMC to give a fillip to cleanliness drive

To give a fillip to the cleanliness drive, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will mobilise different stakeholders for 'Swachhta Hi Sewa', a week-long event that will culminate on Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2. The participants will include people associated with market associations, RWAs, NDMC parks and gardens, morning joggers, government and private offices along school students. It is expected that dignitaries from the different fields will also grace the occasion to motivate the people.

Durga Puja organisers demand free electricity

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently received an unusual demand to provide free electricity to the Durga Puja pandals and to grounds that will stage Ramlila next month during the Dussehra festival. The organisers urged the CM that if the city government can provide free shelter and special amenities to the Kanwar yatris, why can't they give the electricity consumed during Durga Puja and Ramlila free of cost? The CM turned down the request but said all other legitimate demands would be taken care of by the government.

Contributed by Anup Verma, Ashish Srivastava , Zaid Nayeemi and Ujwal Jalali

