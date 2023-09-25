All departments asked to execute G20 action points

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked its departments to formulate detailed, time-bound plans to implement the 63 action points of the G20 declaration, officials said on Sunday. Earlier this month, the planning department, in an order approved by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, asked various departments to prepare their respective action plans and submit those by September.

The vision outlined in the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration needs to be translated into reality at the ground level through its successful implementation. Immediate follow-up actions for translating 63 action points into concrete action plans are needed, the order stated. “Detailed action plan containing major milestones and timelines be sent to the undersigned latest by September 30,” it added.

The G20 Summit was held in New Delhi on September 9-10 and a G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration unanimously adopted by the bloc. The declaration contained issues such as employment and livelihood, poverty, climate change, global skill development, economy, investment, reducing gender gap, child labour, combating corruption and food security, etc.

Departments such as transport and environment and agencies, including DTC and DMRC, will work on the action point related to pursuing low greenhouse gas and carbon emissions. The action points that the industries and the health departments will work on include improving access to medical countermeasures and facilitating more supplies and production capacities in developing countries to prepare better for future health emergencies.

