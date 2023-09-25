Delhi man shoots self in leg to frame rival

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man shot himself in the leg and accused his rival of the crime in a bid to implicate the latter in a false case, an official said on Sunday. The incident was reported from northeast Delhi’s Kardampuri area when three men made a PCR call regarding a firing incident in which one among them was injured and taken to a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that a police team reached the hospital and collected information but the victim didn’t give his statement. “We registered a case of Attempt to murder and started investigating the matter,” the DCP said.

During the investigation, the alleged person identified as Bhura was apprehended by the police. It was also revealed that the injured Waseem was released from jail only some days back for a case in which he had shot Bhura.

“On sustained interrogation, Fahim (brother of Waseem) disclosed that they wanted to settle scores with Bhura by implicating him in a false case, hence, they along with a friend namely Sahil hatched a conspiracy,” the DCP said.

