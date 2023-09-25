Home Cities Delhi

Revamp trans-Yamuna areas, L-G V K Saxena directs civic agencies

The L-G pointed out the poor condition of roads, issues of encroachment, inadequate sanitation and clogged drains, directing civic agencies to begin repairs immediately.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Sunday visited the stretch from ISBT Kashmere Gate to several East Delhi areas and directed immediate repair, cleanliness and beautification works.

The L-G undertook a visit to East Delhi areas and issued instructions for revamping roads, pavements, parks and the drainage system in the area. From Yudhishthir Setu at ISBT Kashmere Gate, the LG went on to visit Shastri Park, Mansarovar Park, Seelampur, Shyam Lal College, Surajmal Park and blocks in Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Dilshad Garden, before stopping outside the Karkardooma Court.

Displeased over the poor condition of roads, garbage heaps choked and overflowing drains, unkempt public parks, encroachment on public spaces and defaced public properties, Saxena asked officials to begin repair and beautification works on a war footing from Sunday itself. He specifically said that no status report from the public bodies would be accepted unless supported by photographs and video evidence.

The L-G asked the agencies, MCD, PWD, DDA, and DJB among others, to sort out issues of jurisdiction among them. He said that the daily progress of work would be monitored.

During the inspection which lasted over three hours, the L-G was visibly displeased over the dilapidated condition of the Yudhishthir Setu with railing and pavements broken at several places, posing a threat to pedestrians and two-wheelers in particular. At Karkardooma Court, he was irked by choked drains overflowing onto the streets, dust-ridden streets, broken footpaths and overgrown trees obstructing the traffic movement at several locations.

