Dalla conspired with LeT to carry out terror acts in India, says chargesheet

NEW DELHI: Canada-based fugitive terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla had hatched a conspiracy along with two other people, of which one was an operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to commit terror acts in India.

According to a chargesheet filed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, months back in a case of a brutal murder in the Bhalswa Dairy area, it was revealed that both the accused Jagjit alias Jagga and accused Naushad, who was a member of banned terrorist organisation LeT, were connected to designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh, who is said to be in Canada.

India’s relations with Canada had hit a diplomatic low after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levelled allegations against India for its alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Harminder Singh Nijjar (who was a Canadian citizen) in June, this year.

The duo -- Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad Ali -- were arrested by the Special Cell on January 12, this year, and booked under the stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The accused Naushad had been associated with the terrorist outfit ‘Harkat-ul-Ansar’ and Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been convicted of a life sentence in two murder cases.

He had also undergone 10 10-year sentence in a case of Explosive Act. The accused Jagjit was a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and had been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. Both of them had allegedly committed the murder of one person named Rajkumar and had filmed the act of chopping the body into pieces so that the video may be used to terrorize the public at large and to create communal disharmony in India, police said.

The chargesheet, accessed by this newspaper, claims that the duo--Jagga and Naushad-- received funds to continue their terrorist activities, made efforts to recruit youths for committing terrorist acts, received arms and explosives, did reconnaissance of some prominent Hindu leaders in Punjab, and communicated with Pakistan based handlers Suhail, a member of LeT and Arsh Dala, through various social media chat apps.

Through the investigation of this particular case, a nexus between Khalistan terrorists and Lashkar-e-Taiba was exposed, the Police said in its chargesheet.

India-Canada row

