Delhi Education Minister writes to top official over fund disbursal delay

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of delay in payment of salaries, pensions, medical bills, etc to the employees of 12 colleges which are fully funded by the Delhi government, education minister Atishi has written to the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) regarding the immediate release of the third quarterly grant of these colleges.

The matter is currently being heard by the Delhi High Court wherein a notice was issued to the Finance Department to expedite the disbursement of funds. Atishi has expressed concern over the laxity on the matter as it creates significant obstacles in fulfilling vital financial obligations of the colleges. The minister has asked the DHE to propose a mechanism under which the salaries, arrears, pension, medical bills and other dues of the staff and faculties of these 12 colleges can be paid in time.

The letter written by the education minister to the secretary (higher education) said, “This is regarding the immediate release of the third quarterly grant of 12 colleges which are fully funded by the Delhi government. Despite the increased budgetary allocation by the government, there are ongoing issues in processing essential payments, including salaries, pensions, arrears, medical bills, etc. These issues are primarily attributed to the delay in fund disbursement by the Directorate of Higher Education.”

The minister has further written, “This delay in fund disbursal is creating substantial obstacles in fulfilling vital financial obligations of the colleges, particularly the disbursement of salaries, which have been pending for months. It is causing undue hardship to the staff and faculties of these colleges. Therefore, the DHE is directed to propose a mechanism under which the salaries, arrears, pension, medical bills and other dues of the staff and faculties of these colleges can be paid in time.”

