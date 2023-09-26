Delhi High Court sought report from police on data uploading norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court sought a report from Delhi Police on the procedure to be adopted for verification and uploading names and details of proclaimed offenders on public platforms. The court had earlier asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to develop software and other facilities for uploading names and details of proclaimed offenders to enable citizens to assist the police with information regarding their whereabouts and help the State take further action.

However, at a recent hearing, the court was informed that a clarification was required pertaining to which agency is responsible for uploading the data of proclaimed offenders. Justice Amit Bansal said, “Let a brief report be filed by the DCP (Legal Division), Delhi Police with regard to the procedure to be adopted for verification and uploading of the aforesaid data.”

During the hearing, senior advocate Arun Mohan, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the matter., submitted that in the last meeting of the committee, it was noted there was some ambiguity with regard to one of the directions passed in the May judgment. The court had earlier said a court-appointed committee headed by the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarter) shall monitor the the court’s directions.

The high court had said the data would be uploaded initially on the internal servers and later on the public platform to be developed by the NIC after verification. The high court posted the matter for further hearing in December.

Details of proclaimed offenders

The court said only data of proclaimed offenders in cases registered by Delhi Police and the accused declared as proclaimed offenders in complaints filed in Delhi District Courts may be uploaded. It added that data in relation to cases registered by agencies like the CBI and ED may be uploaded after a period of at least six months.

