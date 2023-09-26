Home Cities Delhi

Delhi jewellery shop allegedly robbed of ornaments worth Rs 20 crore

Police said that the store remains closed on Monday and the theft could have been carried out between Sunday night and Monday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A jewellery shop in Jangpura area of Delhi was allegedly robbed of ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore, police said on Tuesday.

"We got information on Tuesday from Umrao Jewellers. Police teams reached the spot. We have started an investigation into the matter," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

"There is CCTV footage available which our forensic teams are checking. The accused will be nabbed soon," the official said.

