Dust pollution guidelines for winter unveiled in Delhi

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hardly has the monsoon receded from the national Capital than the spectre of dust has appeared over the Delhi horizon. Empirical evidence from the past few years suggests that in a few days, starting in October, alarm bells will ring as Delhi’s air could get toxic, forcing thousands of people indoors.

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with all stakeholders — traders, builders, engineers and heads of various government departments numbering more than 200 — to chalk out 14-point guidelines that will be adhered by all to keep the city safe and liveable.

“Strict action will be taken against government and private agencies for violating the norms,” Rai said.

The minister said it is mandatory for all government and private construction agencies to provide on-site training to construction workers as per the guidelines.

The government is also preparing a winter action plan with 15 focus points to tackle pollution, including curbing dust pollution. It will be binding on the construction agency to install anti-smog guns on sites that have a construction area equal to or more than 5,000 sq metres.

Rai explained the 14-point guidelines to the participants and took suggestions from the representatives of construction agencies. “Pollution is related to our as well as our children’s lives. Everyone has to fight together to save our breath,” Rai said, asking everyone to fulfill their responsibility.

Earlier, the government said a Winter Action Plan will be prepared based on the suggestions by officers and representatives of various departments and institutions. “The idea is to reduce the number of “severe days” in the winter from 33 to 6.

Experts from IIT-Kanpur gave a presentation on artificial rain, including all the facets of technology.

The government has said separate action plans would be put in place for 13 hotspots to improve air quality.

NEW DELHI: Hardly has the monsoon receded from the national Capital than the spectre of dust has appeared over the Delhi horizon. Empirical evidence from the past few years suggests that in a few days, starting in October, alarm bells will ring as Delhi’s air could get toxic, forcing thousands of people indoors. On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with all stakeholders — traders, builders, engineers and heads of various government departments numbering more than 200 — to chalk out 14-point guidelines that will be adhered by all to keep the city safe and liveable. “Strict action will be taken against government and private agencies for violating the norms,” Rai said. The minister said it is mandatory for all government and private construction agencies to provide on-site training to construction workers as per the guidelines.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government is also preparing a winter action plan with 15 focus points to tackle pollution, including curbing dust pollution. It will be binding on the construction agency to install anti-smog guns on sites that have a construction area equal to or more than 5,000 sq metres. Rai explained the 14-point guidelines to the participants and took suggestions from the representatives of construction agencies. “Pollution is related to our as well as our children’s lives. Everyone has to fight together to save our breath,” Rai said, asking everyone to fulfill their responsibility. Earlier, the government said a Winter Action Plan will be prepared based on the suggestions by officers and representatives of various departments and institutions. “The idea is to reduce the number of “severe days” in the winter from 33 to 6. Experts from IIT-Kanpur gave a presentation on artificial rain, including all the facets of technology. The government has said separate action plans would be put in place for 13 hotspots to improve air quality.