Home Cities Delhi

Four held for killing youth in Geeta Colony in New Delhi

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Moolchand Dispensary in Geeta Colony. 

Published: 26th September 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

FARIDABAD:  Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony area over personal enmity, police said on Monday. According to police, the victim, Rehbar, had a monetary dispute with his friend Yash, the main accused in the case. He was also in a relationship with Yash’s cousin which soured their friendship and led to the incident, they added.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Moolchand Dispensary in Geeta Colony. After receiving information about the incident around 12.20 am, the police reached the spot and found Rehbar in an injured condition. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The accused have been identified as Yash (24), Rahul Tiwari (23), Sonu (22), and Chander Prakash (24), they said. During the investigation, it was found that Rehbar, a resident of Jagatpuri, was having enmity with two of the accused Yash and Tiwari. Raids were conducted and they were nabbed from Shastri Nagar .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp