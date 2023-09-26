Gurugram to implement GRAP to combat air pollution from October 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: GURUGRAM will implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) mechanism from October 1 to control environmental pollution in the national capital territory, a senior civic official said on Monday.

Pollution-causing activities will be banned and action taken against violators under the GRAP, the official said. Responsibilities have been assigned to different officers to ensure compliance with the GRAP rules in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and orders issued by the civic body’s environment and sustainability branch. The GRAP mechanism will be implemented in four phases, the official added.

In the first phase, officials will ensure the collection of construction demolition and solid waste. Under GRAP rules, vehicles carrying construction and demolition material and waste will be required to be covered. Anti-smog guns will be installed and compliance ensured at construction and demolition sites. There is a ban on burning any kind of waste in the municipal corporation area. There will also be a ban on the use of coal and wood in tandoors.

The second phase, to be implemented when the AQI is between 301 and 400 -- will witness the introduction of an additional ban on the use of generators. Only generators running on liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, biogas, propane and butane can be used. In the third phase, when the AQI is between 401 and 450, all construction and demolition activities, except a few projects, will be prohibited.

The exempted projects will have to ensure compliance with construction and demolition waste management rules and dust control norms. In the fourth phase, to be implemented when the AQI crosses 450, all construction and demolition activities will be banned. Arrangements will be made to prevent dust particles from floating in the air and action taken against violators.

To be implemented in phases as per AQI

The first phase will be implemented when the AQI is between 201 and 300. Sites with more than 500 square metres of area will have to be registered, according says guidelines issued for construction and demolition activities. An AQI between zero and 50 is said to be ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

