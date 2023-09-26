Just waiting to die, writes college teacher in Delhi amid crisis

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of mass displacement in the Hindi Department of Satyawati College (Evening), under Delhi University, one of the Hindi professors among the displaced ones, Dr Parvati, wrote on her Facebook page on Monday saying that nothing is as beautiful than death now since her job has been taken away from her.

Dr Parvati, who is blind, wrote in the post. “Our society is not sensitive towards the disabled. There is also a difference between male blindness and female blindness. We are hit twice,” she said. “The light of my life was this ad-hoc job. There was hope and belief that my job would become permanent. I am not cursing anyone, but I am requesting all of you to see where your society has gone. My job was taken away from me. Blindness has become deeper in my life again. I am again surrounded by frustration and depression,” read her post.

Reportedly a group of teachers had urged the Vice Chancellor to intervene and investigate the matter after the news of displacement at Satyavati College had gone viral. They demanded that displaced teachers should be reinstated in the colleges affiliated with DU.

The group of teachers wrote to the V-C and said, “There are reports of en-masse displacement in the Department of Hindi, Satyawati College (Evening). The teachers have alleged that the Selection Committee was held from 1.9.2023-5.9.2023 and then from 12.9.2023-16.9.2023, the results are not yet announced on the college website. The teachers who have alleged that the results have not been displayed (as is the current norm) compels them to believe that close to 70-80% of serving teachers have been displaced including teachers serving for as long as 20 years.”



NEW DELHI: Amid reports of mass displacement in the Hindi Department of Satyawati College (Evening), under Delhi University, one of the Hindi professors among the displaced ones, Dr Parvati, wrote on her Facebook page on Monday saying that nothing is as beautiful than death now since her job has been taken away from her. Dr Parvati, who is blind, wrote in the post. “Our society is not sensitive towards the disabled. There is also a difference between male blindness and female blindness. We are hit twice,” she said. “The light of my life was this ad-hoc job. There was hope and belief that my job would become permanent. I am not cursing anyone, but I am requesting all of you to see where your society has gone. My job was taken away from me. Blindness has become deeper in my life again. I am again surrounded by frustration and depression,” read her post. Reportedly a group of teachers had urged the Vice Chancellor to intervene and investigate the matter after the news of displacement at Satyavati College had gone viral. They demanded that displaced teachers should be reinstated in the colleges affiliated with DU.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The group of teachers wrote to the V-C and said, “There are reports of en-masse displacement in the Department of Hindi, Satyawati College (Evening). The teachers have alleged that the Selection Committee was held from 1.9.2023-5.9.2023 and then from 12.9.2023-16.9.2023, the results are not yet announced on the college website. The teachers who have alleged that the results have not been displayed (as is the current norm) compels them to believe that close to 70-80% of serving teachers have been displaced including teachers serving for as long as 20 years.”