PM Modi unveils Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya’s tallest statue in New Delhi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After attending the BJP’s election rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked party workers to maintain communication with people on the ground level. He also asked them to keep informing the public about all the ongoing welfare and development schemes of the government.

Speaking after unveiling a 72-foot-tall statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya near the BJP headquarters at a park named after Upadhaya, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the public. “Our Seva-Abhiyan is to take welfare works and other developmental schemes to all beneficiaries without any discrimination.

This is a real secularism,” the PM asserted, adding that ideologies shown by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya will remain a guiding force to every countryman. Quoting Upadhyaya, he said that ‘integral humanism’ and the ‘Antyodaya’ still serve to guide humanity. Speaking about the role of women in politics, he said, “Without adequate participation of women in politics, we cannot talk about inclusive society and democratic integration”. Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya was an ideologue of the BJP and a founding member of Jan Sangh.

Describing the successful passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 in Parliament as a victory of democracy, the PM said: “The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament cannot be only a win of democracy, but also of the BJP’s ideology in which the party works for the empowerment of women”.

Highlighting his government’s performances for 9 years, Modi claimed that it had been working for the upliftment of marginalized people following Upadhayaya’s philosophy of ‘integral humanism’ and the spirit of ‘Antyodaya’.

“We serve the people and ensure that all welfare schemes reach all poor people without any discrimination and self-centred interests,” he said. He said when efforts are made for a big target; the scale of success also goes up. “Public success always makes us feel more proud than individual success. Today, when India has changed its image with its capability, even common Indians abroad are respected,” he said.

