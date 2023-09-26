Supreme Court upholds court order to follow CLAT scores for DU law admissions

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Delhi High Court’s order allowing Delhi University to offer admissions to its newly introduced five-year integrated law courses based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) - UG 2023 score. The decision took into account the commencement of classes for the current academic year.

“This is an interlocutory order, and we cannot interfere. The high court will consider it for next year. For this year, the HC thought it is best to let CLAT reign,” a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud stated.

The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, was considering a plea against the HC’s September 18 order which allowed the university to admit students based on CLAT scores for the current academic year 2023-24.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Narula remarked, “Crucial issues are involved in the present case that requires consideration. The pertinent question is whether admissions should be granted in the Central universities only on the basis of CUET and whether Central universities have the liberty to admit students through other examinations conducted by other specialized agencies. However, for the present academic year 2023-24, as classes have already commenced, DU is permitted to admit students to its five-year integrated law course based on CLAT UG 2023.”

The HC’s order was passed in a plea that challenged DU’s August 4 notification which stipulated the consideration of CLAT scores for the admission. Appearing for DU, senior advocate Pinky Anand contended that when the Bar Council of India granted DU approval to have the five-year law course, the CUET prospectus did not include this course.

The Central government and the University Grants Commission had apprised the HC that according to the National Education Policy, CUET was mandatory for admission into general degree courses and the universities have the autonomy to rely on CLAT, NEET and other exams for granting admission to professional courses.

