Delhi Court engages sign language interpreters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step aimed at enhancing access to justice for the differently-abled, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday engaged sign language interpreters to enable hearing-impaired persons to understand court proceedings.

For the first time, two sign-language interpreters stood at the podium near the judge and translated the proceedings through their actions to the hearing-impaired persons who were present in the court to attend a case relating to making films accessible to persons with such disabilities.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed that sign language interpreters shall continue to be engaged in future for all the hearings of this matter.

Advocate Rahul Bajaj, who himself is visually impaired and represents the petitioners, submitted that three other similarly-placed hearing-impaired persons joined the proceedings Tuesday to understand the manner in which they can also attend court hearings.

NEW DELHI: In a step aimed at enhancing access to justice for the differently-abled, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday engaged sign language interpreters to enable hearing-impaired persons to understand court proceedings. For the first time, two sign-language interpreters stood at the podium near the judge and translated the proceedings through their actions to the hearing-impaired persons who were present in the court to attend a case relating to making films accessible to persons with such disabilities. Justice Prathiba M Singh directed that sign language interpreters shall continue to be engaged in future for all the hearings of this matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Advocate Rahul Bajaj, who himself is visually impaired and represents the petitioners, submitted that three other similarly-placed hearing-impaired persons joined the proceedings Tuesday to understand the manner in which they can also attend court hearings.