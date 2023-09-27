Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Court engages sign language interpreters

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed that sign language interpreters shall continue to be engaged in future for all the hearings of this matter.

Published: 27th September 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step aimed at enhancing access to justice for the differently-abled, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday engaged sign language interpreters to enable hearing-impaired persons to understand court proceedings.

For the first time, two sign-language interpreters stood at the podium near the judge and translated the proceedings through their actions to the hearing-impaired persons who were present in the court to attend a case relating to making films accessible to persons with such disabilities. 

Advocate Rahul Bajaj, who himself is visually impaired and represents the petitioners, submitted that three other similarly-placed hearing-impaired persons joined the proceedings Tuesday to understand the manner in which they can also attend court hearings.

TAGS
differently-abled Delhi High Court sign language

