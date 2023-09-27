Home Cities Delhi

In a first, JNU appoints faculty in ST category

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has for the first time appointed professors in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, a development being credited to its first women vice chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

Besides, the university has undergone the largest recruitment spree in the last 19 months since it came into being.

As per posts made by the JNU’s ‘X’ handle, till now, 331 faculty positions have been advertised and about 186 selection committees have been conducted, including 128 reserved positions. Also, the highest number of 108 promotions through CAS in JNU history has been done in the last 19 months and is still going on in the mission mode.

The recruitment of 388 non-teaching positions is also going to be filled through National Testing Agency exams, which is also the highest as well.

Speaking to this newspaper, Pandit said, “As the first woman vice-chancellor of JNU and an OBC from Tamil Nadu, I am totally committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women-led development.”

