Lt. Governor V K Saxena urges states to work in tandem to curb stubble burning

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday raised the issue of air pollution in the national capital caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states at the north zonal council meeting and urged them to work in tandem to address the issue, Raj Niwas officials said.

The discussions at the meeting held in Amritsar were dominated by the issue of pollution including crop stubble (parali) burning that chokes Delhi during winters, they said.

The LG, who represented the national capital at the inter-state forum headed by the Union Home Minister, requested all neighbouring states to work in tandem to address the issue of parali burning, they said. “He brought out the fact that even after the issue being flagged and discussed in the last zonal council meeting at Jaipur in 2022, it remained unaddressed, especially on the part of Punjab,” officials said.

Saxena said that while Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which is not a part of NZC, had undertaken substantial efforts to address the menace, Delhi suffered “acute air pollution” due to the smoke emanating from Punjab despite his letter to the state CM on November 4, 2022, they said.

The LG said that Delhi had taken several measures to address local causes of air pollution, including end-to-end carpeting and greening of pavements to prevent dust pollution, banning construction activities and using water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns during the peak of winters.

He also said 500 electric buses were included in the public transport system and more were on the way. He strongly urged the neighbouring states to use technology interventions to contain air pollution at the source itself, the officials said.

Saxena cited preparatory works related to infrastructure upgrade, security, and beautification of the capital for the recently held G20 Summit.

