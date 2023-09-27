Municipal Corporation House session sees ruling AAP, BJP spar

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The House session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday passed six proposals with a majority while two of them were postponed.

One proposal, however, has been referred to the commissioner. The house, firstly, passed a censure motion presented by councillor Mohini on the issue of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for using abusive language in the Parliament.

A condemnation motion was passed against this with a majority vote which was followed by discussion on short notice and then the passing of six agendas with the majority. Bidhuri’s allegedly derogatory remarks targeting BSP MP Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha last week have sparked a furore, with Opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that important agendas have been passed for the development of the national capital. From the funds provided by the Delhi Government, Gandhi Nagar Market will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 162 crore.

The market share of the Gandhi Nagar hub in the garments trade has been “declining over the years due to insufficient infrastructure”, a source said on Monday and added the aim is to redevelop it along the lines of the Chandni Chowk market. A proposal regarding the installation of LED lights across the capital and issues of contract employees were also discussed. Answering the Opposition’s question on poor working conditions of MCD workers, Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal said that the BJP exploited the workers for 15 years. However, under the AAPruled MCD, the workers get a salary on the first day of the month, he claimed. While discussing rising dengue cases in the city, the House was informed that MCD had a stock of 25,000 kg of medicine to destroy mosquito larvae.

The House was also informed that fewer cases of dengue have been reported this year as compared to the last two years. Incidentally, the proceedings began nearly 30 minutes past the scheduled time of 2 p.m. and were further adjourned for 15 minutes amid disruptions. Some BJP members started raising anti-AAP slogans, following which a few AAP councillors also resorted to anti-BJP sloganeering.

Oberoi asked all members to maintain the dignity of the House and adjourned the House for 15 minutes. Some of the members had also entered the Well of the House, and held placards bearing slogans such as ‘Ward Committee ka Gathan Karo’ (constitute the ward committee).

