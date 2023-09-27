Norms to prevent mishaps due to electrocution to be framed soon: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the recent incidents of electrocution in the city, the Delhi government has decided to come up with comprehensive guidelines to prevent such mishaps and determine a compensation amount for the families of victims, the power minister said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will frame the guidelines, she said. The Kejriwal government has taken this decision in light of the recent incidents of electrocution recorded in Delhi. In June a woman died after she came in contact with an electricity pole near the New Delhi Railway Station.

Atishi said the guidelines to be framed by the DERC will be useful for government officials and the power distribution companies in taking proactive measures and avert such incidents.

The DERC’s forthcoming guidelines will be designed not only to prevent such incidents but also to ensure that affected families receive the support they need during challenging times. These guidelines will also have a framework for ‘substantial compensation’ for the families of victims, she said.

The DERC will draft these guidelines in consultation with stakeholders, prioritising the safety and wellbeing of the residents of the city, the power minister said.

The decision of the Delhi government to frame of guidelines on electrocution follows the orders issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2021, according to a statement from the state power department.

In July 2023, the department proposed issuing policy directions under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, empowering DERC to frame necessary regulations. As part of the process, the opinion of the lieutenant governor will also be sought to ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue, the statement said.

She said every incident of electrocution or injury to workers due to electric shock profoundly impacts the families concerned and the Kejriwal government is determined to stand with them in their difficult times.

