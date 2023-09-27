'Poor drainage system, broken roads cause huge inconvenience’, says Kamala Nagar traders

By Express News Service

Nitin Gupta, president of Kamla Nagar Traders Association, flagged issues that need to be resolved by

the government in an interview with Zaid Nayeemi.

Excerpts:



Please shed some light on the importance the Kamal Nagar market holds in the city.

Kamla Nagar market has been in existence since the Britishers were ruling India. It has a unique location, being in proximity to the north campus of Delhi University, the L-G’s residence and Delhi secretariat. The market was termed as a ‘youth hang-out zone’ by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

What are the main issues facing the shopkeepers of the market?

The drainage system of the market was constructed in the 1950s. During rains, many shops get flooded with rainwater. Apart from this, roads within the market are broken and illegal parking is rampant. Also, there should be proper points for charging e-rickshaws.

What can be done to improve the market?

Firstly, the open wirings in the market should be made underground, so that there are less chances of fire due to short-circuits. Secondly, stray animals like cattle cause a lot of inconvenience to the people and they should be removed. Thirdly, the footpath of the market needs to be reconstructed as soon as possible.

Are the authorities doing enough for the market?

I would like to appreciate the work of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police in the market. MCD sanitation workers help us to keep the market clean by cleaning it two times a day. The Delhi Police has installed CCTV cameras at key points in the market. Overall we get good support from the authorities and we wholeheartedly thank them.

