Rs 25 crore Delhi heist: Tower dumping technology used to trace mobile number active during heist

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The investigation into the mega heist in the city is in full swing with nearly two dozen teams of different units of the Delhi police working round the clock to crack the case at the earliest.

According to senior officials, multiple teams of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, Crime Branch and Counter Intelligence Unit along with district police and special staff have been roped in.

The police have so far analysed 150 cameras and are now expanding their probe to faraway areas.

The police have set up a "makeshift control room" from where they are investigating the case and even analysing CCTV footages.

The police said they have some clues and are working on them to crack perhaps the biggest-ever heist in the city. During the investigation, it was found that one of the employees of the jewellery shop had not been coming for the past two weeks and could be involved in the heist.

"So far, there are some preliminary leads, which are being worked upon. Ground intelligence and technical investigation is being done," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo.

Sources told The New Indian Express that the way this meticulously-planned robbery was committed indicates that some 'specialised gang' could be behind it.

The jewellery showroom in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area was burgled by at least three unidentified men who took away all the valuables, worth around Rs 25 crore.

What made the heist sensational and reminiscent of Bollywood flicks was the way it was committed. The robbers entered the showroom from the terrace of the 4-story building and later drilled a hole in the wall to enter the vault kept in the basement.

The major problem that the investigators are facing is that the robbery was committed on Sunday night and the incident was reported nearly 36 hours later. The CCTV cameras were also disabled by the robbers, but the cops have managed to find footage of them in some cameras outside the jewellery shop.

"CCTV footage of the area is being checked to ascertain more details about the incident," an officer said. The investigators are also checking whether the accused persons used an SUV car in the burglary.

Sources said that the robbers entered the jewellery showroom from the terrace but reached there from an adjacent shop whose door on the ground floor was probably open on Sunday night. The owner of the adjacent building told The New Indian Express that sleuths of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had spoken to him.

"We have tenants on the upper floor who are all Afghan nationals. On Sunday they had some celebrations. Whether they kept the door open or locked it or whether the robbers even climbed from there, I don't know," he said.

The cops have reached out to mobile network providers to analyse all the mobile numbers that were active in the area at the time of the robbery. This is called Tower dumping technology which helps investigators obtain information on cell phones active in the area around a particular mobile tower.

After obtaining the information from network providers, the police would filter out the mobile numbers of the residents and may find the mobile numbers of the robbers, if they were active at the time of robbery.



