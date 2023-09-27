Traders at Kamla Nagar market rue decrease in footfall

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

The Kamla Nagar market, which is located next to the North Campus of Delhi University, is a popular hang-out zone for college-goers of the national capital.

The market is famous for trendy fashion outlets, mouth-watering street food and refreshing beverages. The lower floors of the market accommodate stores and restaurants while the upper part has residential apartments.

There are approximately 2,000 shops in the market which cater to the needs of the people. However, as the city grew, the population increased and the civic amenities did not keep pace with time. Kamla Nagar is one of the three markets that will be revamped in the first phase of the Delhi government’s last year announcement to revamp five big and popular markets in Delhi.

Last year, when the then deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia visited Kamla Nagar market, he called the market the pride of Delhi and promised world-class amenities under the Delhi government’s ‘Rozgar Budget’ scheme, which was meant to revamp the infrastructure of the market.

However, a number of civic issues have grappled with the development of the market which has led to a slight decrease in the footfall. From over-flooding of sewers during monsoon season to illegal parking woes, the market has been facing various issues. A few incidents of snatching and theft in the market have also added misery for the people.

Nitin Gupta is the president of the Kamla Nagar Traders Association. He was one of the persons who gave suggestions to the Delhi government for the Delhi Budget for 2022-2023 and it was acknowledged by the finance department of the government of NCT of Delhi.

“I want Kamla Nagar Market to compete with international markets in footfall and provide the best of the amenities to the people,” Gupta said.

Vikas Ahuja, vice-president, of Kamla Nagar Traders Association., said, “We also request civic agencies to change the land use of Kamla Nagar from ‘mixed land use’ to ‘commercial’. As already they had changed the Mandela Park located in the centre of Kamla Nagar market to a commercial mall and MCD bungalows located on Bungalow Road to commercial.”

