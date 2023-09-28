1997 Uphaar cinema fire| Can’t move court at last minute; Delhi HC on Gopal Ansal's plea for travel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted in an evidence tampering case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire trial, for approaching the court at the last moment seeking permission to travel abroad. Ansal told the court that he had to travel to Bangkok.

Justice Jyoti Singh said, “You have come at the last moment, without giving any time to the state to respond. You have not given any time to the court also. You will have to postpone your visit. I cannot decide the application without giving the state time to respond.”

The counsel for Ansal submitted that he got his passport renewed only on September 23 because of which it took him time to approach the court for permission and that his plea will become infructuous as he has to travel on Thursday. Ansal in an earlier plea had sought renewal of his passport stating that he was required to travel abroad for business meetings.

The counsel for the state contended that earlier Gopal Ansal’s application seeking renewal of passport was agreed to after his lawyer gave an undertaking that he would seek permission before foreign travel. Ansal is seeking court permission at the last moment so that the state does not get time to file its reply or to verify his claims regarding the foreign visit, he argued.

Ansal’s lawyer took instructions from his client and submitted that he would postpone his foreign visit by a few days and file an amended travel schedule. The high court then issued notice to the state and asked to file a status report on the application. The matter was listed for hearing on October 12.

Accused of tampering with evidence

He has already completed his jail term in the case which pertained to the fire incident on June 13, 1997. The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) has already filed a petition in the High Court for enhancement of the punishment awarded to the convicts in the evidence tampering case.

