85.5 per cent voter turnout in DUTA polls, results to be out today 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total of 85.5 per cent of 9,500 eligible voters exercised their franchise in the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) elections held on Wednesday in which the prime contenders are the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) and the Democratic United Teachers' Alliance (D.U.T.A.). This time, around nine teachers' organisations from different ideologies have formed an alliance named 'Democratic United Teachers' Alliance'.The alliance includes groups like Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF), AAP-backed Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA), Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC), Delhi Teachers' Initiative (DTI), Samajwadi Shikshak Manch (SSM), Common Teachers' Front (CTF), Independent Teachers' Front for Social Justice (ITF-SJ) and 'voice of DU Ad hocs'. While the NDTF had won the DUTA elections last time (in 2021), the DTF won the polls five times in a row prior to 2021. The polling commenced at 10 am and ended at 5 pm. A total of 8,187 out of 9,500 eligible voters exercised their franchise in the polling held Wednesday. The NDTF has fielded AK Bhagi, who had won the president's post in teachers' body polls last time. The D.U.T.A, on the other hand, fielded Aditya Narayan Mishra as their joint candidate. Mishra, who held the post of president of the Delhi University Teacher's Association president for three terms, said their alliance has emerged as "a formidable force" to safeguard the rights of teachers at the varsity. He alleged that the DU has taken a loan of several crores of rupees and the varsity's financial burden may have a direct impact on students. Mishra said the aim of the alliance of nine teachers' groups is to unite to secure the institution's future. "DU has incurred a loan of Rs 1,100 crore, a financial burden that is likely to have a direct impact on students. It's unprecedented in the history of DU to witness nine teacher organisations uniting for the common goal of securing the institution's future," Mishra said.