BJP move to axe CM Arvind Kejriwal from NDMC body

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A BJP member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday flagged the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remaining absent from the council meetings and said a resolution would be passed for the cancellation of his membership from the civic body.C

The council member and BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal said that a proposal in this regard has been sent to the law department seeking its opinion on the issue. “The matter will be raised in the next council meeting after receiving the department’s response,” he told this newspaper.

“If a member remains absent for three consecutive meetings, the council can propose cancellation of his membership. We will bring a resolution to this effect in the next meeting,” he added. Chahal said Kejriwal has been a ‘repeat offender’ and rarely attends the council meeting despite representing the New Delhi assembly constituency which falls in the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

“He did not come for the last three meetings held consecutively and was absent for six meetings earlier as well. He has time for political tourism but not for the welfare of the people from his own constituency,” he said.

However, sources from the council’s law department said that such a resolution won’t hold much value. “Being the CM and legislator from New Delhi, Kejriwal is treated as an elected member under the NDMC Act. He is not a nominated member like officials,” a senior official said. Analysts felt that the move was nothing but a political gimmick.

Ironically, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, a Member of Parliament from New Delhi and a member of the NDMC, has been absent from the council meetings on many occasions. However, Chahal and other members did not raise the issue of her absenteeism.

When it was pointed out to him, Chahal said everyone was free to bring any matter or resolution to the meeting. “Those who believe that her absence is an issue, they are free to bring a resolution and get it passed in the council meeting,” he said.

NDMC VC Satish Upadhyay did not comment on the matter. The BJP is in a majority in the NDMC with four nominated and an ex-officio member while the AAP has only two ex-officio members including Kejriwal and MLA from Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian. In July, NDMC saw heated scenes during its council meeting after BJP members accused Kejriwal of “political tourism and alliances” at a time when the Capital was flooded.

Kejriwal a repeat offender: Kuljeet Chahal

Council member and BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal said Kejriwal has been a ‘repeat offender’ and rarely attends the council meeting despite representing the New Delhi assembly constituency which falls in the jurisdiction of the NDMC. “He did not come for the last three meetings held consecutively and was absent for six meetings earlier as well. He has time for political tourism but not for the welfare of the people from his own constituency,” he said.

NEW DELHI: A BJP member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday flagged the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remaining absent from the council meetings and said a resolution would be passed for the cancellation of his membership from the civic body.C The council member and BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal said that a proposal in this regard has been sent to the law department seeking its opinion on the issue. “The matter will be raised in the next council meeting after receiving the department’s response,” he told this newspaper. “If a member remains absent for three consecutive meetings, the council can propose cancellation of his membership. We will bring a resolution to this effect in the next meeting,” he added. Chahal said Kejriwal has been a ‘repeat offender’ and rarely attends the council meeting despite representing the New Delhi assembly constituency which falls in the jurisdiction of the NDMC.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “He did not come for the last three meetings held consecutively and was absent for six meetings earlier as well. He has time for political tourism but not for the welfare of the people from his own constituency,” he said. However, sources from the council’s law department said that such a resolution won’t hold much value. “Being the CM and legislator from New Delhi, Kejriwal is treated as an elected member under the NDMC Act. He is not a nominated member like officials,” a senior official said. Analysts felt that the move was nothing but a political gimmick. Ironically, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, a Member of Parliament from New Delhi and a member of the NDMC, has been absent from the council meetings on many occasions. However, Chahal and other members did not raise the issue of her absenteeism. When it was pointed out to him, Chahal said everyone was free to bring any matter or resolution to the meeting. “Those who believe that her absence is an issue, they are free to bring a resolution and get it passed in the council meeting,” he said. NDMC VC Satish Upadhyay did not comment on the matter. The BJP is in a majority in the NDMC with four nominated and an ex-officio member while the AAP has only two ex-officio members including Kejriwal and MLA from Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian. In July, NDMC saw heated scenes during its council meeting after BJP members accused Kejriwal of “political tourism and alliances” at a time when the Capital was flooded. Kejriwal a repeat offender: Kuljeet Chahal Council member and BJP leader Kuljeet Chahal said Kejriwal has been a ‘repeat offender’ and rarely attends the council meeting despite representing the New Delhi assembly constituency which falls in the jurisdiction of the NDMC. “He did not come for the last three meetings held consecutively and was absent for six meetings earlier as well. He has time for political tourism but not for the welfare of the people from his own constituency,” he said.