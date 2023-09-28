Centre’s stand sought on plea to nix police norms for dowry complaints

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre and state government’s response on a plea demanding mandatory registration of FIRs in criminal complaints filed by women against their husbands in relation to physical violence and other offences instead of a ‘forced’ mediation process.

Issuing notices in the PIL, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, Special Police Unit for Women and Children and the Delhi government to file their replies.

The plea moved by a group of women petitioners also sought a direction to authorities to modify the 2008 and 2019 standing orders issued by the Commissioner of Delhi Police, claiming they insist on reconciliation between husband and wife even in instances of severe physical violence.

The petitioners belong to a marginalised section of society with very limited support structures and means of survival, it was submitted, adding they have suffered severe physical violence at the hands of their husbands for several years without any action from the authorities.

“Failure of the authorities to take cognisance of these serious offences, despite the unwillingness of the women to reconcile, results in the perpetuation of violence against them and the continuing violation of their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution,” the plea read.The bench posted the matter for hearing on November 22.

