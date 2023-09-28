CM’s bungalow redo row: AAP, BJP spar over CBI probe into irregularities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over a probe launched by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the construction of the new residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with the saffron party saying people want to know how the “Rajmahal” like bungalow was built against the norms. Hitting back, AAP accused the BJP of using all its power to finish the party.

“They are trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies. They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of the CBI inquiry as well,” the AAP said.

Congress, a part of the INDIA bloc which also has the AAP as a constituent, said that law will take its course. “We are always against irregularities. We have taken action against our own ministers in the past for the same. However, in this matter, we have nothing to say,” Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said.

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said that the CBI inquiry will establish on whose instructions the norms for floating tenders to construct Kejriwal’s “Rajmahal” like bungalow were “violated”.The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry to look into alleged “irregularities” by unidentified public servants of the government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for CM Arvind Kejriwal, officials said.

Sachdeva said, “Delhiites want to know from the CBI inquiry as to how Kejriwal got constructed a bungalow much bigger than the Type-7 bungalow he was entitled to where toilet seats and curtains worth lakhs of rupees were used.” The AAP said that it seeks votes on the basis of doing good work in health and education and the BJP does not want the poor people should have good education and health facility.

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over a probe launched by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the construction of the new residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with the saffron party saying people want to know how the “Rajmahal” like bungalow was built against the norms. Hitting back, AAP accused the BJP of using all its power to finish the party. “They are trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies. They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of the CBI inquiry as well,” the AAP said. Congress, a part of the INDIA bloc which also has the AAP as a constituent, said that law will take its course. “We are always against irregularities. We have taken action against our own ministers in the past for the same. However, in this matter, we have nothing to say,” Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said that the CBI inquiry will establish on whose instructions the norms for floating tenders to construct Kejriwal’s “Rajmahal” like bungalow were “violated”.The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry to look into alleged “irregularities” by unidentified public servants of the government in connection with the construction of a new official residence for CM Arvind Kejriwal, officials said. Sachdeva said, “Delhiites want to know from the CBI inquiry as to how Kejriwal got constructed a bungalow much bigger than the Type-7 bungalow he was entitled to where toilet seats and curtains worth lakhs of rupees were used.” The AAP said that it seeks votes on the basis of doing good work in health and education and the BJP does not want the poor people should have good education and health facility.