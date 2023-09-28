DDA nod to build railway bridges to ease traffic bottlenecks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Wednesday asked the DDA to build Road Over Bridge (ROB) and Road Under Bridge (RUB) at three Railway crossings in the city to ease the traffic congestion.“These ROBs and RUB will help address the traffic situation in the heavily congested and populated North-West Delhi areas,” a statement issued from the L-G office read.

The decision was taken in a governing body meeting of the Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure Planning & Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) which the L-G chaired. Officials said that significant numbers of trains pass through the railway crossings forcing traffic to be halted for 10 hours in a day causing congestion, time loss and air pollution in the areas.

The ROBs and RUBs to be constructed at Kirari, Ghevra and Narela will be a kilometre-long construction and would be equipped with pedestrian ramps, segregated cycle tracks, two-wheeler lanes and footpaths, officials added.

