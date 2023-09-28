Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks Centre's response over encroachment of 'cultural heritage' of Chandni Chowk

Petitioner Sanjay Kumar Vashist argued that the properties situated at Chah Rahat in the Vakilpura area were declared as heritage properties as per a 2016  notification in the form of haveli.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre and various city authorities over a plea moved against traders illegally occupying 'heritage properties' and seeking its protection in Chandni Chowk of the national capital.

In his public interest litigation (PIL), the petitioner, a local resident, contended that properties will be lost over the course of time if they are not protected and that no signs of the rich cultural heritage will be left for future generations.

Issuing notice on the public interest litigation (PIL) moved by a local resident, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma asked for the replies of the Union Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India, National Monuments Authority, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, Heritage Conservation Committee, and Delhi Development Authority.

The illegal encroachers running a business in the heritage properties without any permission from any Government body and subsequently destroying them by erecting constructions, his petition contended.

Though the petitioner approached various government authorities in the matter, he did not get any reply on the preservation of the historic properties, he said alleging the respondent authorities "shrugged off" their responsibilities.

"Very naturally the questions arise in mind that if the owners of the subject property could not be traced, who gave the subject properties to the current tenants who are literally changing the nature of the properties for the sake of business? That these properties need to be protected in order to preserve the rich history of Delhi," the plea read.

The high court will again hear the matter on December 7.

Advocates Indira Goswami, Sumit Mishra, Anamika, and Sitwat Nabi appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

