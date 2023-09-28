Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Integrated draft electoral roll to be out on Oct 27 

The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 17 and the final roll on January 5, officials had said on July 21.

Integrated draft electoral roll to be out on Oct 27. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The schedule of the Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll in all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi has been revised, and the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 27, officials said on Wednesday.

The final roll will be published on January 5, as was announced earlier by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Poll authorities in July had launched a month-long voter registration campaign in Delhi, which entailed house-to-house verification by booth-level officers. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 17 and the final roll on January 5, officials said on July 21.

The schedule of Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll (with reference to 1.1.2024 as the qualifying date) in all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi has been revised, the CEO's office said in a statement. This date has now been changed to October 27, according to the statement released.

