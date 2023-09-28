Delhi University to offer skill programme to administrative staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi is organising a four-week programme which will be open for assistant registrar, administrative officer and senior officials of the varsity. Candidates who are interested can visit the official website to apply before the last date which is October 31. The training programme is likely to start from November 13 and will continue till December 8.

Interested candidates who wish to enrol for the skilling programme will be required to pay Rs 5,000 for registration whereas candidates who do not belong to the university or college will have to pay Rs 8,000 for the course.

The participation fees will be paid online and the candidates can refer to the following details for submitting the registration fee. The training programme will be offered in both offline and online mode. There will be a maximum of 36 candidates who will be allowed to participate in the offline mode while around 200 candidates will be allowed to join online.

