NDMC nod to setting up of EV charging stations

The investment for installation, operation and maintenance of EV charging stations will be borne by PSUs, and the NDMC will provide space, electric connections and all other clearances to them.

Published: 28th September 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 08:07 AM

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved 13 proposals, including setting up a network of 350 public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations under the National Electric Mobility Programme.

Addressing the media at the NDMC Convention Centre, NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday said that the members had approved proposals related to the welfare of citizens as well as employees. The investment for installation, operation and maintenance of EV charging stations will be borne by PSUs, and the NDMC will provide space, electric connections and all other clearances to them for this purpose.

“The indicative scope of work for setting up public EV charging stations includes selective quantities/locations for installation of Public EV charging stations that will be provided to the PSUs in the initial stage. Further allocation of quantities/locations will be decided by the NDMC considering the performance parameters delivered by the PSUs,” Upadhyay said.

“All PSUs shall give as land rental of Rs 1 per unit against energy consumption for charging of e-vehicle to NDMC, apart from the electricity bill,’ NDMC member Kuldeep Chahal said.

