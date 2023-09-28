Home Cities Delhi

Police books owner of PG in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after fire breaks out

All inmates of the PG were safely rescued and there was no casualty, said a Delhi Police officer.

Published: 28th September 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police books owner of PG in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar after fire breaks out

A police official holds a rescued baby at a hospital after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, on Sept 27, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked the owner of a women's paying guest facility in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area that caught fire on Wednesday evening and 35 people, including a four-year-old girl were rescued.

The deputy commissioner of police (northeast) said the five persons who were admitted to a hospital after inhaling fumes were out of danger and they would be discharged soon.

"We have registered an FIR against the PG owner under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intentions)," the police officer said.

While the fire department sent 20 fire tenders to the site, only eight could reach the spot because of traffic congestion and narrow lanes.

All inmates of the PG were safely rescued and there was no casualty, said a Delhi Police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fire delhi pg Mukherjee Nagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp