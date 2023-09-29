AIIMS to start collegium system soon, other government hospitals may follow suit

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the implementation of a collegium system for the rotation of headships at the institute on a trial basis. According to the new rules, the Head of Departments (HoDs) will not remain a single authority in decision-making. Instead, a majority will determine the decisions to be taken by panels formed in each department based on the strength of faculty members. In case of dispute, the matter will be directed to the Dean who will have the final word.

“If proven successful, the methodology will be introduced to other Centre-run hospitals. Meanwhile, deliberations will continue over the pros and cons of the rotational headship proposal,” a ministry official told this newspaper.

“Earlier, the HoDs were the sole authority when it came to decisions regarding respective departments. In many cases, the opinions of other faculty members were considered. The new system would change as any proposal will have to be passed with majority consent,” a senior professor said.

According to officials, the role of the collegium will encompass various crucial aspects such as the functioning of departments, the development of long-term strategies for growth, the creation of an annual plan for teaching, research, patient care services, allocation of funds, purchase of equipment, and preparation of the annual report.

The majority of the professors are hopeful about the new system and expressed that it would empower the faculty members to decide whether a proposal is in the interest of the department and the patients. In a recent survey conducted by the committee constituted by the Union Health Ministry, about 78% of faculty members in AIIMS, New Delhi and PGI Chandigarh favored collegiums and rotational headships. The issue of the collegium system and rotational headship are long-pending demands of Centre-run health facilities.

Only regular faculty members, not on deputation or leave for more than three months will be considered.

The issue of the collegium system and rotational headship are a long-pending demand of the central government-run health facilities. Faculty associations of AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh have been raising the issue for over a decade now. The demand was first put to the government in 2009 during the UPA-2 regime when Ghulam Nabi Azad was the health minister of the country.

“Seniors only a year or two away from headship have to wait for 10-15 years as the heads stick until they retire. Most of the aspirants from the faculty get left out,” said a doctor. Only regular faculty members who are not on deputation or leave for more than three months will be considered. of government officials.

